Azerbaijani Families To Resettle In Zabukh Village (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A draw has been
made among the families that will be resettled to Azerbaijan's
Zabukh at the next stage, Trend reports.
The State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced
Persons organized a lottery to select families to be resettled in
Zabukh village, Lachin district, in the next stage.
Representatives from the Azerbaijani President's special
representative office in Lachin district, which is part of the East
Zangezur economic region, and Lachin district administrative
authorities attended the ceremony.
The drawing of lots was attended by 174 families (661 people).
According to the family composition, 31 were given two-room
apartments, 102 were given three-room apartments, 20 were given
four-room apartments, and 21 were given five-room apartments. These
families had formerly resided in Baku and Sumgayit towns, as well
as temporary settlements in the Absheron district's area.
The drawing of lots is aimed at ensuring objectivity and
transparency in the placement of families. The representatives of
the families determine the exact address of the houses provided to
them by drawing lots.
The former IDPs, who will soon return to Zabukh village for
permanent residence, noted that they feel a great sense of joy.
They expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First
Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions and care created
in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation.
The families participating in the drawing of lots will be sent
to Zabuh village starting on November 16.
The design and construction of Zabukh village were ordered by
the Fund for Social Development of IDPs.
