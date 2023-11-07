Azerbaijani Families To Resettle In Zabukh Village (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A draw has been made among the families that will be resettled to Azerbaijan's Zabukh at the next stage, Trend reports.

The State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons organized a lottery to select families to be resettled in Zabukh village, Lachin district, in the next stage.

Representatives from the Azerbaijani President's special representative office in Lachin district, which is part of the East Zangezur economic region, and Lachin district administrative authorities attended the ceremony.

The drawing of lots was attended by 174 families (661 people). According to the family composition, 31 were given two-room apartments, 102 were given three-room apartments, 20 were given four-room apartments, and 21 were given five-room apartments. These families had formerly resided in Baku and Sumgayit towns, as well as temporary settlements in the Absheron district's area.

The drawing of lots is aimed at ensuring objectivity and transparency in the placement of families. The representatives of the families determine the exact address of the houses provided to them by drawing lots.

The former IDPs, who will soon return to Zabukh village for permanent residence, noted that they feel a great sense of joy. They expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions and care created in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The families participating in the drawing of lots will be sent to Zabuh village starting on November 16.

The design and construction of Zabukh village were ordered by the Fund for Social Development of IDPs.

