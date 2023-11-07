Teledyne FLIR Expands Lepton Thermal Camera Series With An Ultra-Wide 160-Degree Field Of View

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, announced the Lepton UW, the world's first micro-thermal camera module with an ultrawide 160-degree field of view (FOV) that is small enough to fit on the tip of a finger. The new ultra-wide module provides unbeatable size, weight, and performance for applications requiring a wide field of view, including fire detection, process monitoring, and people counting.



Lepton UW features a usable 120 x 120 thermal resolution and a scene dynamic range of up to 400 degrees Celsius. Like the entire Lepton family, it also features unmatched thermal sensitivity of <50 mK and the same integrated digital thermal image signal processing capabilities that have made Lepton the best-selling micro-thermal camera module in the world. Customers will continue to receive Lepton products quickly and efficiently, backed by the world's largest uncooled micro-thermal camera manufacturing capacity, all located in the United States.



“Offering the ultra-wide field of view in such a compact package will enable smart building system integrators to utilize thermal data within more affordable systems and simplify deployment,” said Mike Walters, vice president, product management, Teledyne FLIR.“Developers can also leverage the Teledyne FLIR Technical Service Team for assistance along with online resources – from source codes to licenses, to speed the development process.”



For people counting, Lepton UW provides a unique dataset that is not susceptible to overcounting through glass while also maintaining personal privacy. When combined with building automation software, the Lepton UW can help facility managers better optimize and automate energy usage, occupant comfort, and workspace management.



Resources for Lepton Customers

As part of Lepton purchases, integrators can leverage the online Lepton integration toolbox with application notes and source code for testing on Windows, Linux, Raspberry Pi, and BeagleBone. The Teledyne FLIR Technical Services Team is also available to support customer licensing of the MyFLIR® application software, MSX®, and Vivid-IRTM to maximize performance and reduce technical risk.



To learn about the entire FLIR Lepton family, visit





About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit or follow @flir.



About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at

