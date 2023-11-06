Future Electronics Celebrates Halloween 2023 With Costumes And Candy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) November 6, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated Halloween with their Montreal teams.



On Monday, October 30th, 2023, Future Electronics invited all Montreal employees to embrace their creativity (and perhaps their spooky side!) and wear their best workplace-appropriate costumes to work.



At lunchtime, employees were invited to the cafeteria where Halloween candy was passed out to all. Those dressed in costume were invited to take photos and share them on social media with the hashtags #futureelectronics and #halloween2023. To encourage employees to join in on the festivities and bring out their best disguises, a free lunch was given to anyone who came in costume.



Celebrating Halloween is a lighthearted way for colleagues to get together, express themselves, and have some fun at the office. Future Electronics is proud to continue offering these moments of delight to their teams as a way to show the company's appreciation for employees' hard work and dedication.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

514-693-6051





###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics