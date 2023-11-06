Moehe Opens Sixth 'Creators Of Visual Arts' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in collaboration with the Museum of Islamic Art, yesterday inaugurated the sixth exhibition“Creators of Visual Arts” for the academic year 2023-2024 under the title“Art and Science.”

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and Acting CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi attended the opening ceremony.



This exhibition aims to spread the artistic taste of the community and highlight the outputs of arts in public, international, and private schools. It will display 398 artworks by students and their teachers, highlighting the relationship of art with various sciences. The exhibition will continue until December 5.

Director of the Educational Guidance Department Maryam Noman Al Emadi explained that the Ministry was keen to organize and sponsor the“Visual Arts Creators” event. The event is an educational and cultural necessity that would satisfy students' tendencies, develop their abilities, sharpen their preparations, and achieve a positive path and emotional balance through participating and exchanging various artistic experiences.

Al Emadi added that the exhibition, in its sixth edition entitled“Art and Science,” is an excellent visual artistic event and a challenge to the student's mental and imaginative abilities to keep pace with contemporary art movements in major countries artistically.

“The use of the experimental approach in new and innovative artistic styles confirms the growth of innovation and imagination for students, reflected in the adaptation of the tool, material, method of presenting the subject, and students' awareness.”

Deputy Director of MIA Salem Abdullah Al Aswad said:“Due to the close cooperation between Qatar Museums, represented by the Museum of Islamic Art, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and in support of our students, we were pleased to host the sixth exhibition“Creators of Visual Arts.”

“It came to document the creativity of our students and to embrace these exhibitions that strengthen the link between us as a museum and school students, whether public or private and to build bridges of cooperation and spread museum culture among them,” said Al Aswad.

The exhibition includes a variety of creative projects for students, including flat and two-dimensional works, digital artworks, canvas paintings, and video. In addition, the exhibition is accompanied by art workshops at a rate of two seminars per week, to start tomorrow, November 7, 2023.

The workshops will be held in the educational halls of the Museum of Islamic Art Educational Center. These workshops target talented school students in the State of Qatar at all levels of study. They are provided by teachers and coordinators of visual arts in schools. The Arts and Theater Department in the Ministry nominates participating schools.