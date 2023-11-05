Croatian FM faces backlash for trying to kiss his German counterpart

(MENAFN) Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman has come under scrutiny and has been accused of breaching diplomatic protocol after an uncomfortable attempt to kiss his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock. The incident, captured on camera during a group photo at an European Union ministerial meeting in Berlin, quickly went viral on social media.



In the video footage, Grlic-Radman, 65, is seen grabbing Baerbock's hand and making an apparent attempt to kiss her, but the German minister swiftly moves away, avoiding the advance. German tabloid Bild described the incident as a "smooch attack" on Baerbock by her Croatian counterpart. According to the outlet, she reacted with lightning speed to prevent the unwanted kiss.



Bild suggested that the awkward situation arose because Grlic-Radman arrived late for the photo, after the other ministers had already exchanged greetings. Members of Baerbock's team characterized the incident as "a clumsy attempt to greet each other quickly."



The failed kiss has sparked considerable controversy in Croatia, with prominent newspaper Jutarnji List running a headline that reads "Shame," and calling for Grlic-Radman to issue an apology to the German politician. Croatian women's rights activist Rada Boric criticized Grlic-Radman's behavior as "highly inappropriate," noting that Baerbock was evidently taken aback by such an intimate gesture.



Former Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor weighed in on the matter, questioning whether forceful kissing of women should be considered a form of violence. The incident has ignited a broader conversation about appropriate behavior in diplomatic settings and the importance of respecting personal boundaries.



