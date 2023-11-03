               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SOCAR & Tatneft Sign Road Map On Cooperation


11/3/2023 10:09:33 AM

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and the President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with the General Director of the Russian "Tatneft" Public Joint Stock Company (PSC) Nail Maganov, Azernews reports.

The Economy Minister shared a post on his X account about it and noted that the meeting discussed the priority directions of the company's cooperation with Azerbaijan, the projects implemented in the energy sector, as well as opportunities for setting up joint production.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that SOCAR and Tatneft signed a roadmap at the meeting, and pointed out that the execution of the cooperation roadmap will make a significant contribution to the expansion of the partnership.

