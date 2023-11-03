SOCAR & Tatneft Sign Road Map On Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and the President
of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with the General Director of
the Russian "Tatneft" Public Joint Stock Company (PSC) Nail
Maganov, Azernews reports.
The Economy Minister shared a post on his X account about it and
noted that the meeting discussed the priority directions of the
company's cooperation with Azerbaijan, the projects implemented in
the energy sector, as well as opportunities for setting up joint
production.
Mikayil Jabbarov noted that SOCAR and Tatneft signed a roadmap
at the meeting, and pointed out that the execution of the
cooperation roadmap will make a significant contribution to the
expansion of the partnership.
