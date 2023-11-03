Model 5560 Versal HBM ACAP Coprocessor

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

Keep up with the latest converter technology at the edge. COTS 3U VPX SOSA aligned coprocessor board fueled by AMD® Versal® HBM.

An innovative combination of HBM (high-bandwidth memory), equally substantial DSP processing engines, high-speed 100 GigE interfaces and the Navigator® design suite means massive data throughput critical for applications in adaptable artificial intelligence and electronic warfare where low latency is required for real-time decision-making.



AMD Versal HBM ACAP

10 GigE Interface and 40 GigE Interface

Optional VITA 67 optical interface for backplane gigabit serial communication

Up to 4, 100 GigE UDP interfaces

Compatible with several VITA standards including: VITA 46, VITA 48.11, VITA 67 and VITA 65 (OpenVPXTM System Specification)

Ruggedized and conduction-cooled

Navigator Design Suite for software and custom IP development Expansion mezzanine interface for data converter or digital I/O boards

Adaptive Compute AccelerationPlatform (ACAP)



Type: AMD Versal HBM VH1542

Adaptable Engines: 3,837k Logic Cells

Intelligent Engines: 7,392 DSP slices

Scalar Engines: Dual-core ARM Cortex-A72, Dual-core ARM Cortex-R5F

HBM DRAM: 16 GBytes

Total Block RAM: 89 Mb UltraRAM: 366 Mb

ACAP IO



Interface: GPIO, 4 pairs, LVDS

Interface: 1, 10, 40 GigE

Interface: PCI-Express Gen 1, 2, 3, or 4: x4 Interface: Optical, 16 full duplex lanes,26 Gb/sec

Memory



ECCM: 64 GBytes

SDRAM: DDR4, 8 GBytes Configuration FLASH: 2x 1 Gbit QSPI

Environmental



Operating Temp: 0° to 70° C

Storage Temp: -50° to 100° C Relative Humidity: 0 to 95%, non-condensing

OpenVPX Compatibility

The 5560 is compatible with the VITA 65 OpenVPX Specification:SLT3-PAY-1F1U1S1S1U2F1H-14.6.11-12 module profile.