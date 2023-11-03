Model 5560 Versal HBM ACAP Coprocessor

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)
Keep up with the latest converter technology at the edge. COTS 3U VPX SOSA aligned coprocessor board fueled by AMD® Versal® HBM.
An innovative combination of HBM (high-bandwidth memory), equally substantial DSP processing engines, high-speed 100 GigE interfaces and the Navigator® design suite means massive data throughput critical for applications in adaptable artificial intelligence and electronic warfare where low latency is required for real-time decision-making.
AMD Versal HBM ACAP 10 GigE Interface and 40 GigE Interface Optional VITA 67 optical interface for backplane gigabit serial communication Up to 4, 100 GigE UDP interfaces Compatible with several VITA standards including: VITA 46, VITA 48.11, VITA 67 and VITA 65 (OpenVPXTM System Specification) Ruggedized and conduction-cooled Navigator Design Suite for software and custom IP development Expansion mezzanine interface for data converter or digital I/O boards
Adaptive Compute AccelerationPlatform (ACAP)
Type: AMD Versal HBM VH1542 Adaptable Engines: 3,837k Logic Cells Intelligent Engines: 7,392 DSP slices Scalar Engines: Dual-core ARM Cortex-A72, Dual-core ARM Cortex-R5F HBM DRAM: 16 GBytes Total Block RAM: 89 Mb UltraRAM: 366 Mb
ACAP IO
Interface: GPIO, 4 pairs, LVDS Interface: 1, 10, 40 GigE Interface: PCI-Express Gen 1, 2, 3, or 4: x4 Interface: Optical, 16 full duplex lanes,26 Gb/sec
Memory
ECCM: 64 GBytes SDRAM: DDR4, 8 GBytes Configuration FLASH: 2x 1 Gbit QSPI
Environmental
Operating Temp: 0° to 70° C Storage Temp: -50° to 100° C Relative Humidity: 0 to 95%, non-condensing
OpenVPX Compatibility
The 5560 is compatible with the VITA 65 OpenVPX Specification:SLT3-PAY-1F1U1S1S1U2F1H-14.6.11-12 module profile.
MENAFN03112023006228013494ID1107365162
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.