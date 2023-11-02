Western Partners Reorienting Aid To Mykolaiv's Reconstruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) International partners are changing the format of aid to Mykolaiv – from humanitarian needs to reconstruction.

Mykolaiv City Council reports this quoting Tetiana Shulichenko, director of the economic development department at the Mykolaiv City Council, Ukrinform reports.

"If earlier aid was focused on humanitarian needs: food, clothing, addressing humanitarian issues, now it is rather aid for reconstruction. It is about economic development, infrastructure, shelter facilities for our schools," Shulichenko said.

Also, according to her, help is being received for business recovery by expanding grant programs.

International donors are focused on economic recovery so that the economy will work and be able to support the development of Mykolaiv in the future, the official added.

As reported, since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, Denmark has provided Ukraine with EUR 1.5 billion in aid, of which more than 60% was directed to Mykolaiv region.