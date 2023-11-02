Agthia Group To Accelerate Digital Transformation By Adopting Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Agthia Group to enhance customer experience through leveraging Microsoft's AI tools. Knowledge sharing to help identify future growth opportunities across the Group.

Abu Dhabi, UAE– Agthia Group PJSC, one of the region's leading food and beverage companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft UAE, offering scope to revolutionise everything from customer service to production, procurement, and employee engagement, and marking a significant milestone in Agthia's journey to become a regional digital leader in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry. The MoU focusses on:



Revolutionizing Customer Experience with AI: One of the key initiatives under the MOU is the early adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in the UAE, the implementation of which into Agthia's Water Home Delivery Contact Center is already improving our services to and interactions with customers.

Establishing Smart Retail Stores: Agthia will also aim to leverage MS Dynamics Retail and POS solutions to establish smart and best-in-class digital stores, starting with our healthy snacks and coffee brand Abu Auf prior to scaling across the group. Enhancing Employee Engagement and Learning: Agthia has commenced the deployment of Microsoft Viva to improve employee experience, engagement, and continuous learning, helping to further strengthen the Group's reputation as an innovative and engaging workplace.

Alan Smith, Group Chief Executive Officer of Agthia commented,“Our work with Microsoft will play a pivotal role in Agthia's ongoing digital transformation, utilizing new tools to navigate the digital landscape and identify opportunities for market expansion, operational excellence and commercial success, while accelerating innovation and responsible, sustainable business practices throughout the FMCG value chain”.

Vanderlei Santos, Chief Digital Officer of Agthia added,“We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with Microsoft that enables us to offer our customers a truly personalized experience, and we look forward to providing unparalleled value to our customers and employees, leveraging Microsoft's experience and comprehensive suite of technologies. Consistent with our five-year growth strategy, this underlines our commitment to becoming a consumer data-driven organization through accelerating our digital agenda.”

About Agthia:

Agthia Group is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol“AGTHIA.” Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

The Company's assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan. Agthia offers a world-class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high-quality and trusted food and beverage products for consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey, and the wider Middle East. More than 12,000 employees are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of various products in categories such as Consumer Business (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, Ice Crystal, VOSS, Al Ain Tomato Paste, Al Ain Trading Items); Snacking (Al Foah, Yoplait, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, BMB, Abu Auf); Proteins and Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables); and Agri-Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita).