INTMAX Completes Its Strategic Round

Ryodan Systems AG, Announces Completion of Strategic Round for Project INTMAX, Aiming to Globalize Ethereum as a Payment Infrastructure

- Leona Hioki, CEO of Ryodan Systems AGZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As a leading Swiss blockchain company, we proudly announce the successful completion of its strategic funding round for Project INTMAX. With its innovative Ethereum Layer2 project, "INTMAX zkRollup", and the recently launched "INTMAX Wallet ", the company is poised to revolutionize Ethereum's global infrastructure.Key Highlights:・The state-of-the-art Layer2 protocol boasts near-zero transaction fees.・Biometric authentication and the latest encryption technologies MPC, FHE ensure heightened security and unparalleled user convenience.・The "INTMAX stateless zkRollup" uniquely achieves a balance between near-zero gas costs and data sovereignty.・About 1,000 wallets have been created each day since the launch."With this strategic funding round, we're one step closer to our vision of Ethereum's global infrastructure. By merging almost zero fees with cutting-edge security measures, we're setting a new standard for the cryptocurrency industry," said Leona Hioki, CEO of Ryodan Systems AG.Investors:The recent strategic round saw significant participation from investment giants including LD capital, KX, GMO AI&Web3, and Kepple Africa Ventures. Their collective belief in Ryodan's vision solidifies the company's trajectory in the blockchain space.[Comments from the investors] LD Capital invested in INTMAX due to its innovative approach to blockchain scaling. The Intmax protocol's unique Zero-Knowledge rollup design shifts computational demands to the client-side, reducing block producer burden and ensuring scalability. LD Capital believes INTMAX is the future of efficient, decentralized blockchain solutions. We're convinced that secure wallets, straightforward and accessible for all, such as the INTMAX Wallet from Project INTMAX, play a pivotal role in the widespread acceptance of Web3. Furthermore, the synergies with the infrastructure, payment, and security sectors of the GMO Internet Group are evident, and we're optimistic about potential business partnerships in diverse domains going forward. We're excited about a future where Project INTMAX's technology stands as a cornerstone of global payment systems! KX is excited to be part of the strategic funding round for Project INTMAX. Ryodan Systems' vision aligns with our investment philosophy, and we believe in their potential to transform Ethereum's global infrastructure. The combination of near-zero fees and robust security measures is poised to set new industry standards. We're thrilled to be part of this journey. We believe that Intmax's Layer 2 solution addresses Africa's critical need for remittance by creating an extremely low cost infrastructure. We are impressed by the founders' strong commitment to the Nigerian market and their consistent efforts to minimize gas fees for Ethereum blockchain, and we are delighted to participate in INTMAX's initiatives as an investor. Kepple Africa Ventures is committed to providing our strong local network and knowledge, and together with INTMAX, we aim to demonstrate that a global remittance/payment infrastructure can emerge from the continent.During our last seed round, we received participation from a wide range of venture capital firms, including those who have supported the blockchain from its early days. These include Ceres, HashKey Capital, Alchemy Ventures, B Dash Ventures, MZ Web3 Fund, Bitscale Capital, Antalpha Ventures, and more. (in no particular order).[Investors Introduction] As a global blockchain investment firm, we have built a portfolio of over 250 investments since 2016, spanning across various sectors, including infrastructure, DeFi, GameFi, AI, and the Ethereum ecosystem. We focus on investing in projects with disruptive innovations, actively taking on the role of primary investors, and providing comprehensive post-investment services to these projects. We employ a combination of direct investment from our own funds and a distributed fund model to cover all-stages of investment. GMO AI web3 operates as an active Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) arm, dedicated to nurturing AI and Web3 startups. Our mission is to foster the evolution of the next internet generation and societal progression by sharing the AI and Web3 innovations and solutions developed by the GMO Internet Group with emerging AI and Web3 enterprises. KX is a global venture builder and venture investment fund in Web3, AI and Deep Tech based in Southeast Asia. KX builds and invests in ventures and funds to bring benefits of Web3, AI, DeepTech, and financial innovations to the mass population. KX provides strategic access and scale in Southeast Asia to portfolio companies and partners. Kepple Africa Ventures is a Japanese VC fund based in Nigeria and Kenya. With its mission to create new industries from Africa, it invested in more than 130 startups across 11 countries in Africa. With Kepple Africa Ventures, Japanese strategic partners and investors will support business expansion and growth of the portfolio companies.[INTMAX Walletless Wallet]INTMAX Wallet, released on 9/25/2023, integrates biometric authentication, MPC and FHE technology. It also allows users to manage their cryptocurrency through any device or browser effortlessly. No need for apps, extensions, or remembering seed phrases - an email address is all that's required. Notably, since the launch, about 1,000 wallets are created each day which underscores the strong demand for user-friendly and innovative crypto storage solutions.Other L2s, Link Transfer functions are planned to be implemented in 2023 Q4.[Stateless zkRollup Layer 2 Protocol]The Intmax mainnet is set to launch in Q1 2024.INTMAX's stateless zkRollup protocol is garnering attention as an innovative solution that addresses the issues of high transaction fees, delays, interoperability challenges, privacy concerns, and centralization found in previous cryptocurrency transactions.[About Ryodan Systems AG]Established in Switzerland, Ryodan Systems AG has consistently been at the forefront of blockchain innovation. With its“INTMAX zkRollup” Ethereum Layer 2 solution and“INTMAX Wallet”, its commitment to user-centric design and technical excellence was recognized in 2022 with a grant from the Ethereum Foundation and their selection as one of 2023's top 50 highest-performing blockchain projects in Crypto Valley.

