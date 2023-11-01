37Th Arab Conference Of Heads Of Drug Control Agencies Kicks Off In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - Activities of the 37th Arab Conference of Heads of Drug Control Agencies, organized by General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council (AIMC), kicked off in Amman on Wednesday.Inaugurating the event, Interior Minister Mazen Farayah, said drugs are a global and transcontinental problem that casts a shadow over all world countries without exception.In presence of AIMC's Secretary-General, Mohammad bin Ali Koman and Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Maj. Gen. Dr. Obaidullah Maaytah, Farayah added that :"The problem has further complicated, as narcotic drug producers, manufacturers, and smugglers seek to develop their smuggling tools and methods, which calls on us to stand united and assume responsibility to ward off the drug threat and achieve security for our people."The minister valued the "remarkable" role of Arab anti-drug agencies in confronting and fighting this scourge to prevent attempts to cultivate, produce and smuggle narcotic substances in the Arab region and the world.Despite the "great" achievements, he said Arab countries look forward to achieving more cooperation in all fields of training, as well as exchange of expertise and information, which constitute an "important" factor in refining skills of law enforcement agencies, raising their efficiency, and striking smuggling networks.During the conference, which saw participation of representatives of Arab interior ministries, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), International Protection Office (IPO), and other stakeholders , a number of issues aimed to strengthen AIMC's efforts in preventing and combating drugs were discussed.Additionally, participants highlighted experiences and plans of member states in combating drugs and psychotropic substances, and international developments in the related fields.