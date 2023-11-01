Germany to enter discussions with Tanzania to address colonial legacy

(MENAFN) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has announced that Germany will enter into discussions with Tanzania to address the enduring legacy of its colonial rule in the East African country, historically known as Tanganyika. The decision comes following President Steinmeier's meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, during his three-day visit to the country.



Tanzania, which was a German colony from 1885 to 1918, initiated legal action against the German government in 2017, seeking justice for the tens of thousands of people who suffered torture and death at the hands of German soldiers during the Maji Maji rebellion of 1905-1907. Tragically, the majority of Tanzanians perished due to starvation, as German forces intentionally targeted local food sources in retribution for opposing colonial rule.



President Steinmeier acknowledged that the relationship between Germany and Tanzania has been overshadowed by the atrocities committed during the three decades of German colonial occupation. He emphasized the importance of confronting this dark chapter and coming to terms with it together.



In addition to initiating discussions on addressing the colonial legacy, President Steinmeier also revealed plans to meet individuals affected by the Maji Maji rebellion. Furthermore, he expressed Germany's willingness to cooperate with Dar es Salaam on matters related to the repatriation of cultural artifacts and human remains. Tanzanian politicians and activists have been demanding compensation and the return of human remains from their country, currently on display in German museums.



Tanzania's President confirmed that their discussions included the commencement of negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement regarding the German colonial legacy.



This move follows Germany's apology to Namibia in 2021 for the genocide against the Herero and Nama peoples that occurred between 1904 and 1908 during German colonial rule in what was then South West Africa (Namibia). Germany admitted to the genocide in which around 65,000 Herero and 10,000 Nama tribespeople were killed following a revolt against colonial land seizures. A reconciliation agreement with Namibia, including funding for projects exceeding €1 billion (USD1.05 billion), was announced as a form of reparation.



President Steinmeier is scheduled to continue his African tour with a visit to Zambia, marking the first visit by a German federal president to the southern African nation.



Simultaneously, during a four-day state visit to Kenya, Britain's King Charles acknowledged "abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence" against Kenyans who fought a "painful struggle for independence and sovereignty." However, no formal apologies were issued during the visit.

