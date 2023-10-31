Zelensky Holds Meeting On Work Of Ukrainian Institutions With EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a preparatory meeting on the work of Ukrainian institutions with the European Union.

The Head of State said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I held a preparatory meeting regarding our work with the European Union,” Zelensky noted.

He stressed that one of Ukraine's key political goals by the end of this year is its readiness to begin negotiations on EU membership.

Zelensky stressed that“all levels of the state must be prepared for this, and they will be”.

“We expect a similar readiness from European institutions – we clearly understand the priorities, and we are preparing our steps accordingly,” he summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said there will be news and events at the end of this week that will have a positive effect on Ukraine's progress towards the EU membership.