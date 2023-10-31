Two Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Vehicle Depot In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two employees of a vehicle depot in Kherson have been injured in a Russian missile attack on the enterprise.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , and published a video from the scene of the shelling, Ukrinform reports.
Video: Telegram channel of the head of the Kherson regional military administration
Kherson shows library shelled by Russians
"The video shows a vehicle depot in Kherson after Russian shelling. As a result of the rocket attack, warehouses were completely destroyed, and at least five vehicles were damaged. Two employees were injured," the post reads.
Prokudin clarified that a 34-year-old driver suffered injuries to his legs and a 58-year-old janitor had a head injury. Both are now in the hospital.
