Two Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Vehicle Depot In Kherson


10/31/2023 3:10:17 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two employees of a vehicle depot in Kherson have been injured in a Russian missile attack on the enterprise.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , and published a video from the scene of the shelling, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Telegram channel of the head of the Kherson regional military administration

"The video shows a vehicle depot in Kherson after Russian shelling. As a result of the rocket attack, warehouses were completely destroyed, and at least five vehicles were damaged. Two employees were injured," the post reads.

Prokudin clarified that a 34-year-old driver suffered injuries to his legs and a 58-year-old janitor had a head injury. Both are now in the hospital.

