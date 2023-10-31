Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Reports Q3 Pre-Tax Profits Of JD450.5Mln

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company reported substantial financial gains by the close of Q3 2023, with pre-tax profits registering JD450.5 million and post-tax net earnings of JD325.2 million.In the third quarter alone, pre-tax profits reached JD145.5 million, with net profits post-tax totaling JD111 million, as indicated by a disclosure on the Amman Stock Exchange's official website.The company's net sales for the first three quarters of 2023 tallied up to JD919 million. While the cost-to-sales ratio saw an uptick due to a marked global price drop for the company's products by the end of Q3, the firm still secured robust returns on capital.Earnings per share over the nine-month period stood at an impressive 131% of the share's nominal value.