Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Reports Q3 Pre-Tax Profits Of JD450.5Mln

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company reported substantial financial gains by the close of Q3 2023, with pre-tax profits registering JD450.5 million and post-tax net earnings of JD325.2 million.
In the third quarter alone, pre-tax profits reached JD145.5 million, with net profits post-tax totaling JD111 million, as indicated by a disclosure on the Amman Stock Exchange's official website.
The company's net sales for the first three quarters of 2023 tallied up to JD919 million. While the cost-to-sales ratio saw an uptick due to a marked global price drop for the company's products by the end of Q3, the firm still secured robust returns on capital.
Earnings per share over the nine-month period stood at an impressive 131% of the share's nominal value.
MENAFN31102023000117011021ID1107348069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.