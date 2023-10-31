Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing To Host Webinar On Intravitreal Drug Product Manufacturing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lee, MA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) will host a webinar focusing on the manufacturing of Intravitreal (IVT) drug products on Wednesday, November 15 at 1PM EST. IVT drug products are vital in treating retinal conditions and can potentially prevent, halt, or even reverse damage that may lead to blindness.

The webinar will feature Dr. Shawn Kinney, President of the Sterile Division at BSM, Tyler Rush, BSM's Vice President of Manufacturing, and Dr. Xufeng Sun, BSM's Vice President of Technical Operations.

During the webinar, participants will gain insight into the unique challenges and requirements involved in the manufacturing of IVT drug products. The discussion will cover topics such as reducing drug product volume loss in fill finish, ensuring low endotoxin levels, selecting a Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) that meets specific needs, and addressing the challenge of dispensing consistent yet small volume fills.

"Intravitreal drug products pose unique manufacturing challenges. Their small volumes, stringent purity requirements, and the critical need for consistent, controlled dispensing makes them unique in pharmaceutical manufacturing,” said Dr. Shawn Kinney.

BSM's webinar is designed to offer practical insights and guidance to pharmaceutical professionals in the field of IVT drug product manufacturing.

To register for the webinar, please visit:

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing:

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill finish contract manufacturer that is specialized in small-scale sterile filling of vials, syringes, and cartridges for biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization, specialty filling, and lyophilization of vials all within isolators. Analytical support, stability studies, lyophilization development, formulation development, and method development are also offered. For more information, please visit the company's website ( ) or contact them at .

Register for the webinar





Tags Intravitrael IVT Drug Product Fill Finish Sterile Filling Drug Product Loss Related Links