Media: Israel complied ‘ethnic cleansing’ strategy for Gaza

(MENAFN) A leaked policy document from Israel's Ministry of Intelligence has sparked controversy, suggesting a proposal for the depopulation of Gaza and the relocation of its residents to Egyptian territory. The document, dated October 13, outlines a plan to establish tent cities in Egypt's Sinai peninsula to house the Gazan population, with the intention of developing them into permanent settlements, separated from the Israeli border by a designated "sterile zone."



The plan proposes informing Gaza's 2.3 million residents that a return to the territories currently under Israeli control is no longer feasible, attributing this to the leadership of Hamas. The success of the plan, as indicated in the document, hinges on crucial support from the United States. It suggests that Washington could exert pressure on several countries, including Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to contribute resources or accept displaced individuals. Spain, Greece, and Canada are also mentioned as potential destinations for refugees from Gaza.



The publication that leaked the document, Sicha Mekomit, asserts that the plan amounts to what they describe as the "ethnic cleansing" of Gaza. However, the Ministry of Intelligence contends that the policy would be portrayed to the international community as a strategy aimed at minimizing casualties among the civilian population compared to the current cycle of conflict involving Hamas attacks and Israeli reprisals.



It's important to note that despite its name, the Ministry of Intelligence is not responsible for overseeing the activities of Israel's security and intelligence agencies. Instead, it produces studies and policy papers for review by the government, which ultimately makes decisions regarding their implementation. This leaked document has prompted significant debate and scrutiny, both domestically and internationally, over its implications and potential consequences for the people of Gaza.



