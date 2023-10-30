Closing Of Twinning Project Between Jordanian And Polish Audit Bureaus

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The closing ceremony of the twinning project between the Jordanian Audit Bureau (AB) and the Polish Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) was held on Monday at the Kempinski Hotel under the title“Strengthening the Capacities of the Audit Bureau of Jordan 2021-2023”.

The closing ceremony was attended by the ambassador of EU to the Kingdom, the ambassador of Poland to the Kingdom and the President of the Polish SAI, according to an AB statement.



Audit Bureau's President, Radhi Al Hamadeen said that the project, which lasted for 30 months, comprised of three components: financial and compliance audit, quality assurance and IT audit.



Hamadeen also added that the in frames of the project, 72 audit and training missions were conducted. As a result of these missions, eight pilot teams were formed which applied three manuals elaborated in collaboration between the AB staff and the Polish experts. The three manuals were prepared in full compliance with the standards of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions.

Hamadeen stressed that the Audit Bureau has adopted a developmental approach, in response to the Royal vision, which is based on cooperation with supreme audit institutions possessing professional expertise in order to exchange knowledge, build and enhance the institutional capacities of the AB and recognise the best international professional practices in auditing, the statement said.

From his side, the president of the Polish SAI expressed his pride in the mutual success that has been achieved, admiring the commitment, will to learn and openness to new solutions exhibited by the AB auditors.

Banas appreciated the endeavours and commitment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to build and develop an independent institution that oversees the public funds and maintains the transparency and integrity of the public sector.

His Excellency Pierre-Christophe Chatzysavas Ambassador of the European Union to the Kingdom, expressed pride in the results achieved by the twining project such as the risk-based audit manual, in addition to audit forms and quality assurance working papers, paying special attention to auditing techniques with the help of information technology and data analysis automation.

Chatzisavas pointed out that the twining project is the third with the Audit Bureau of Jordan, stressing the continuation of cooperation with the Bureau in order to improve compliance with international standards that are the basis of public financial management, and the need to meet the demands of citizens for accountability.

He added that twining is a mutual benefit, and can continue even after the end of the project. This joint effort and commitment has contributed to building a strong partnership over 30 months of cooperation, the statement concluded.

