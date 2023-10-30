Ukraine Should Label Hamas As Terrorist Organization - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine should designate the Hamas movement, whose militants torture and kill civilians, as a terrorist organization.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk stated this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today I read in the media that the young woman Shani Louk from the [music] festival in Israel was killed. She was killed by Hamas. They kidnapped, tortured and killed her. Ukrainians must recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. Now is the time to call each thing by its right name. If they torture and kill civilians, they are ordinary terrorists. And it doesn't matter with what exactly they justify their atrocities against civilians," Vereshchuk wrote.

The minister said that Ukraine must label them as terrorists, regardless of how much help Israel provides to Ukraine, and not only because Hamas are partners of the Russians, but simply because of elementary human morality.

"No one will ever be able to justify why they tortured that girl from the festival," Vereshchuk said.

A draft resolution "On the statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to condemn the activities of the radical Islamic organization Hamas and determine its status as a terrorist organization" (No. 10139) has already been registered in the Ukrainian parliament.