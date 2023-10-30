Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Italy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from President of the Italian RepublicHE Sergio Mattarella.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories. They also discussed bilateral relations and the most prominent regional and international topics of common concern.
In that regard, the Italian President extended his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the diplomatic efforts of the State of Qatar regarding the situation in Gaza.
