'The Lady Killer' Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Unite For Murder Thriller; Movie Release On This Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have come together for the first time in the film 'The Lady Killer,' directed by Ajay Bahl. The trailer of this intriguing thriller was officially unveiled on October 29. In the movie, Arjun's character embarks on a journey to Uttarakhand, where he encounters Bhumi Pednekar's character. It is during this encounter that he begins to unravel a mysterious and enigmatic puzzle.

'The Lady Killer' trailer showcases Arjun Kapoor's return to a rugged and intense persona, which has become his signature in thrilling narratives replete with murder, blood, deception, and sensuality. This film features Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and boasts an ensemble cast. The director, Ajay Bahl, known for his previous works like 'Blurr,' 'BA Pass,' and 'Section 375,' has both written and directed the film. Adding to the creative team, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

'The Lady Killer' is slated to hit cinema screens on November 3, coinciding with the releases of 'Aankh Micholi,' 'UT69,' 'Shastry Virudh Shastry,' and 'Three Of Us.' Notably, Arjun Kapoor's sole film release this year, 'Kuttey,' underperformed at the box office. Therefore, the anticipation surrounding the performance of 'The Lady Killer' in theaters is quite significant. It is worth mentioning that Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut as the male lead in 'Ishaqzaade,' where he was paired opposite Parineeti Chopra.

On the other hand, 'The Lady Killer' marks Bhumi Pednekar's fourth film release of the year, following 'Bheed,' 'Afwaah,' and 'Thank You For Coming.' Regrettably, none of these films managed to garner substantial success at the box office. In addition to her film career, Bhumi also took on the role of a moderator for a session featuring Priyanka Chopra at the recently-held Jio MAMI Festival.

