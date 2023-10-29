Alkane Highlights Solid September Quarter And New Boda Resource Progress

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) managing director Nic Earner gives Proactive an overview of the company's September quarter. Describing it as a solid period, he says the company's met production guidance and the Tomingley Extension Project is well underway with the second vent rise completed at Roswell. Meanwhile, he says infill drilling occurred underground and surface works commenced for the Paste Plant. Earner adds that drilling at Boda and Kaiser continued through the quarter keeping the company on schedule to release the updated Boda resource in the current quarter.

“It's a pretty solid quarter. Production was on forecast at a bit over 15,000 ounces and our costs didn't give us any cause to change our guidance,” Earner said.

“Most importantly, a lot of the project work we're doing is progressing on schedule as well.

“That has meant there has been a lot of exploration results. We did a lot of work through Boda and Kaiser and so it has been a very solid quarter for us”

