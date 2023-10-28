Nowpayments Introduces New Affiliate Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NETHERLANDS, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NOWPayments, a leading name in the world of cryptocurrency payments , is announcing its new Affiliate Program which gives crypto enthusiasts an opportunity to leverage their online reach and passion for crypto. NOWPayments has enabled users to refer new merchants to their platform and receive compensation for that effort.The company has created a simple, three-step process to join its new Affiliate Program. First, interested parties should create an account on NOWPayments, then navigate to their individual account settings page to find their unique affiliate link. Then, the user may share that affiliate link with their audience, connections, or anyone who is interested in applying to accept crypto payments or donations.NOWPayments is offering 25% of the commission on transaction service fees for every transaction processed by a referred member for their first year.Speaking about the NOWPayments Affiliate Program, Xena Kash, CEO at NOWPayments, said, "We are excited to offer the NOWPayments Affiliate Program to the crypto community. NOWPayments has always been dedicated to making cryptocurrency accessible and beneficial for everyone. With this program, we're not only empowering our users but also promoting crypto adoption on a larger scale."The company has also built a package of branded materials that can help attract an additional audience.NOWPayments has long been known for its commitment to simplicity, security, and efficiency in the cryptocurrency payment space. The Affiliate Program is yet another step towards its mission of making crypto accessible and rewarding for all.About NOWPaymentsNOWPayments is a leading crypto payment gateway that provides seamless and secure cryptocurrency payment solutions to businesses and individuals. With a user-friendly interface and more than 200 supported cryptocurrencies, NOWPayments makes it easy for anyone to accept and manage crypto payments.

