By Leyla Tariverdiyeva
Until recently, it was like this: some could do everything,
others could not do anything; some were always right, others were
always guilty; some were not subject to jurisdiction by default,
others were constantly at the center of criticism. Azerbaijan broke
this rule and immediately found itself under crossfire. Baku dared
to take independent steps without consulting the“elders”, and even
allowed itself to criticize these“elders”. This has never happened
before in history. Typically, smaller and weaker countries try not
to anger bigger and stronger ones; as a rule, they join the retinue
and only then cast their votes from behind the overlords and with
their permission.
Yes, we are talking about France again. This country would not
have had the honor of appearing so often in the Azerbaijani media
if it had not expressed itself biased and unhealthy attention to
our country. The day before, the French Minister of Culture, Rima
Abdul-Malik, showed up in Armenia and promised support and
satisfaction of small Armenian whims. As Minister of Culture,
Madame Abdul-Malik focused on“the cultural heritage of artsakh.”
That is on so-called Armenian historical and cultural monuments
located in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. The minister
assured that she would raise the issue of preserving and protecting
the“historical and cultural heritage” of Armenians in Garabagh at
all possible international platforms.“We must spare no effort to
do everything possible to ensure that this issue receives due
attention,” she said.
An interesting nuance - a certain company "Alif" (from the name
of the first letter of the Arabic alphabet), engaged in the
protection and preservation of historical and cultural heritage,
has prepared satellite images of supposedly Armenian monuments in
Garabagh, which will be used to verify how these monuments have
changed and whether they are still there at all . It seems that
Paris is thinking of putting pressure on Baku with its thick photo
album.
The Armenians claim that in the small space where the Armenian
minority lived, there are as many as 5 thousand of their monuments
and 30 museums. Here it is important to clarify what the Armenian
side understands by cultural heritage. Let us not now delve into
why, by definition, there cannot be any historical heritage of
Armenians in the territories of Azerbaijan. What is more
interesting is what exactly the Armenians themselves mean by their
supposed heritage. For example, a month ago, all Armenian media
wrote with tears about the“destruction of the Armenian cultural
heritage” in Hadrut. An“accusatory” video was posted and an angry
text was attached that a monument to the Armenian occupiers had
been demolished in one of the villages. That is, the khachkars and
the monument erected in memory of the scoundrels who shed the blood
of the Azerbaijani people are classified as“cultural heritage.”
Well, there really will be several thousand such“heritage” in the
liberated territories, but the Armenians should not hope to
preserve them, despite the width of the French back. As for the
really ancient churches and monasteries, these are altered Albanian
temples are currently under the protection of the Azerbaijani
police to avoid provocations. Moreover, provocations from the
Armenians themselves.
The French Minister of Culture made many promises to the
Armenians. She arrived in Yerevan accompanied by a landing party of
lobbyists from the National Assembly - deputy Anne Genet and head
of the France-Armenia friendship group Anne-Laurence Petel. The
dyed blondes in the video posted on the X social network smile
happily while posing in the cabin of the plane. They, as reported
in the tweet, are flying to protect the heritage of the Armenians,
which is in danger. Well, and at the same time develop cooperation.
It is no coincidence that the second task is placed on the second
line. The main purpose of the trip is to develop a plan of action
against Azerbaijan, discuss how to involve UNESCO in the campaign
and at what moments Armenians should cry louder in order to make a
greater impression.
UNESCO's headquarters are in Paris, and the Minister of Culture
did not have to go far to appeal to the organization to seek
permission from Baku to visit the liberated areas in order to
document the“Armenian heritage.” The French Ministry of Culture
simply needs to know the location of the“ancient” khachkars, which
were made during the occupation in Garabagh itself. We never tire
of being amazed at how much the affairs of the Armenians captured
the attention of Paris. After the 44-day War, the French side also
tried to send a UNESCO monitoring mission to Azerbaijan, but
Azerbaijan ruined everything by stipulating the organization of a
parallel mission to monitor the state of Azerbaijani heritage in
Armenia. It goes without saying that such a mission could not take
place. By dragging UNESCO into provocations now, Madame Abdul-Malik
must understand that this is a hopeless endeavor. Recently, the
Western Azerbaijan Community, after repeated requests to UNESCO for
help in preserving Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia, finally
received a response. The letter, signed by the head of the
organization, emphasized that the issue raised by the Community
about the state of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage on the
territory of Armenia is directly related to the mandate of UNESCO
and that the organization is actively addressing this issue using
appropriate mechanisms in this area. Did you understand anything? A
very flowery answer, but something is clear: the organization
cannot conduct monitoring on the territory of Armenia without its
consent. But Yerevan does not and will not give consent, because it
has nothing to show. Any questions?
France has always supported Armenia and what is happening today
is not new. Before she somehow tried to veil her behavior, but now
she acts too demonstratively. There is something unnatural and
artificial about this. Perhaps the fact is that the foreign policy
of Paris is now controlled from Yerevan. Suspicions about this
arose even when the French Senate unanimously voted to recognize
the separatist entity in Garabagh. Such unanimity looks very
strange for a country in which only one in a thousand will be able
to find Armenia and Azerbaijan on a map. Now a whole crowd of
lobbyists has flown to Yerevan and is making statements there that,
in general, disgrace France. Although we do not rule out that the
French side does not consider this a discredit and is simply doing
what it is used to.
The image of France, formed by the majority from old French
comedies, is not nearly as sweet, romantic, noble and touching as
the imagination draws. Oh, France, this is Alain Delon,, Louis de
Funes, croissants, poached eggs and the standard 90x60x90.
Civilization and high culture, bulging out of all the cracks and
multiplied by the height of ideals and the birthright of“'liberty,
equality, fraternity”. Getting to know this country through films
that were beautifully dubbed and shortened in Soviet times did not,
of course, reflect the real picture.
Meanwhile, France has never been distinguished by its whiteness
and fluffiness. Let's not go too far into history. Much has been
written and said about what the French did in Algeria. A huge
amount of factual material has been collected, but President Macron
said that he does not consider it necessary to ask forgiveness from
Algeria for the period of colonization. Or more precisely, for the
genocide of 10 million Algerians. 10 million! The French treated
Guinea, their former colony, no better, which wished to become
completely independent and not pay the so-called“colonial tax”. In
1958, the French, when leaving, destroyed all schools, hospitals,
kindergartens, burned books and supplies of medicine, slaughtered
all the livestock, poisoned fertile lands, destroyed shops, took
everything that could be taken out of Guinea, and destroyed the
rest. They explained this barbarity in Paris by the fact that the
French created all this and therefore had the right to destroy it.
The fact that for these schools and medicines France exploited the
lands and people of Guinea for many years and still owed a lot to
the latter was not taken into account.
And so on. France has a lot of crimes against humanity for which
it has not answered and, more importantly, no one has ever asked it
to answer. With the exception of only the victims themselves, whom
the“civilized world” does not hear. Only Azerbaijan dared to tell
the king that he was naked, and for this he brought a tsunami upon
himself.
The President of France is not crawling before the diaspora. The
impression is that he has abandoned all the affairs of his own
country and is only concerned with the desires of the Armenians.
This is probably the only audience where they are willing to listen
to him. Although how do we know - maybe they throw eggs at him at
Armenian gatherings. In any case, the Armenian-French tandem is
firmly glued together by interests. Armenia is counting heavily on
Paris in its games against Azerbaijan, and France hopes to cross
the Armenian bridge to the South Caucasus. The only thing standing
in the way of Paris's dream is Baku, and the French side is
increasingly showing its rage at its inability to remove this
obstacle.
“As for the activity of France, it is only pretending that it is
a great power. The president of this country cannot even restore
order in Paris and deal with pogroms. What can he do in the South
Caucasus? Nothing,” Armenophile Modest Kolerov once said.
We never thought we would say this, but Kolerov is right.
