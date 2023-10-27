Egypt, Russia Strengthen Cooperation Within BRICS Framework

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Egypt R. Etreby, H. Fahmy and I. Badawi held a meeting in Cairo.

The main topic of discussion was cooperation within the BRICS framework, due to the upcoming accession of Egypt to the association. Both sides expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation in this format. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, an exchange of views was held on issues of ensuring global security, arms control and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Both sides showed interest in solving these problems and a desire for strategic stability.

Thus, the visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to Cairo confirmed the readiness of Russia and Egypt to strengthen cooperation within the BRICS framework and work together to ensure international security.

Russia: Strong supporter of BRICS expansion

BRICS has become increasingly influential in recent years, as its members have emerged as major players in the global economy. The bloc's combined GDP is now larger than that of the G7 according to the IMF estimates, and its population makes up nearly half of the world's total.

From August 22 to 24, the 15th summit of the BRICS interstate association was held, where it was decided to invite six more countries to the association – Argentina, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The official joining of new participants is expected on January 1, 2024.

This article is republished from

TV BRICS .