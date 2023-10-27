Watch: Malayalam Actor Indrajith’S Daughters Will Make Your Day, Here Is How

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mollywood actor Indrajith's daughters are full of talent. A recent video which went viral on social media shows the girls Prarthana and Nakashatra singing songs from Prithviraj's super hit movie Ezra.

In the video, Indrajith's mother Mallika Sukumaran and wife Poornima are busy discussing a recipe for delicious fish molee. Meanwhile, Indrajith's two young daughters Prarthana and Nakashatra come in the frame in and starting singing 'lilakame' song from Prithviraj's super hit movie Ezra.

We can see, Prarthana is enjoying playing the guitar and starts the song and soon her little sister Nakshatra joins in. The netizens have loved their song and made it go viral.

The two kids have already debuted in playback singing with the song, 'ko ko kozhi' in Mammootty's next flick The Great Father, composed by Gopi Sunder.

