Rising TB Cases In Dir Upper: Urgent Need For Awareness And Action

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Zahid Jan Dirvi

In Dir Upper, the number of tuberculosis (TB) patients is surging, with multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB) becoming a concerning issue. The TB Focal Person, Sahibzada Imtiaz, revealed that in 2022, DHQ Hospital Dir General OPD saw 984 suspected TB patients, but only 281 were diagnosed as TB patients.

The number of registered TB patients has risen to 215 out of every 1,000 suspected cases by October this year, marking a significant increase from previous years when only a few dozen cases were reported.

Atta, a resident of Shao, shared a heart-wrenching story of his wife's battle with TB. Lack of awareness and negligence led to a late diagnosis, mistaking her symptoms for chest pain and a persistent cough. Eventually, her condition deteriorated, and despite treatment at various hospitals, she tragically lost her life.

Regrettably, Atta's ordeal did not end there; his one-year-old daughter has also been diagnosed with TB, possibly contracted by her mother. She was found to have a different form of TB, MDR-TB, which prompted Atta to seek treatment at the specialized center in Swat.

Medical experts highlight that TB is caused by airborne bacteria, primarily transmitted through the coughs and sneezes of infected individuals.

Sahibzada Imtiaz, the TB Focal Person, emphasized various factors contributing to the spread of TB, including poverty and dense living conditions. Lack of public awareness and the prevalence of self-medication, especially in remote areas, have also fueled the disease's transmission.

Dr. Imtiaz urged people to seek medical attention if a cough persists for more than two weeks, as early diagnosis is crucial in managing TB. TB is a contagious disease, posing a significant risk of transmission to others, with one TB patient potentially infecting up to 20 people. Therefore, any persistent cough exceeding two weeks should prompt a visit to a TB center for testing and diagnosis.