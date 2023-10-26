5 Ways Mentors Can Support Female Entrepreneurs During National Women's Small Business Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 26, 2023 /3BL/ - As National Women's Small Business Month shines a light on women-owned small businesses, SkysTheLimit , an innovative digital platform committed to fostering the growth of historically excluded entrepreneurs, is proud to connect mentors to the resources they need to enhance their commitment to empowering women founders.

With more than 12 million businesses owned by women , they produce 2.1 trillion dollars in revenue and employ more than 10.1 million workers .

Laura Plato, Chief Operating Officer of SkysTheLimit, says, "The majority of the entrepreneurs on Sky's the Limit are women founders. Our focus is to provide mentors the tools to feel confident in supporting entrepreneurs in reaching their goals and ultimately develop thriving, sustainable businesses."

Here are five ways people interested in supporting entrepreneurs can engage:

By joining Sky's the Limit as a business mentor and advisor, you can help make a significant difference by offering encouragement, listening, coaching, and sharing valuable business skills and perspectives that entrepreneurs may need to overcome business challenges.The First Buck podcast, hosted by Sky's the Limit Co-Founder Nic Cary, offers inspiration for mentors, emerging entrepreneurs, and established business leaders. Each episode features success stories and insights from accomplished entrepreneurs, providing listeners with tools and motivation to thrive in the dynamic world of business. Tune in here to be equipped with the knowledge to better support entrepreneurs.Throughout October and beyond, Sky's the Limit entrepreneurs have the chance to vie for startup grants ranging from $2,500 to $30,000 by submitting online video pitches. Kickstart their businesses by helping them develop their pitch and business strategies to access these funding opportunities.Limitless! is a groundbreaking web series where entrepreneurs can share their experiences, insights, and strategies for success. Each episode features 2 inspirational entrepreneurs in dialogue and provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from entrepreneurs' remarkable journeys, gain valuable knowledge, connect with like-minded individuals, and gain insights into building successful businesses around passion and overcoming challenges as founders. Watch episodes here .SkysTheLimit offers four free digital workbooks for mentors and entrepreneurs to work together on to get unstuck and move their businesses forward. These resources aid in business planning and strategy development. Here's the link to download all four.

This National Women's Small Business Month, Sky's the Limit takes pride in celebrating the accomplishments of the thousands of entrepreneurs who have tapped into the nonprofit's services to help advance their businesses, and the mentors who provided guidance and encouragement along the way.

"Thanks to Shelby Miller, Senior Manager at Accenture, I've been able to connect deeper with my customers. It also opened the door to me receiving more one-on-one clients for herbal consultations, said Jo Sesay, Founder of Black Roots on her experience working with her mentor from Sky's the Limit.

Chelsea Harvey, Sr. Business Analyst at PNC Bank helped me talk through potential hurdles with marketing as well as sponsorships, and she gave me the optimism and tools I needed to move forward in obtaining ticket sales and sponsors,” said Alice Hong Founder of Luxardo Entertainment Group talking about her work with her Sky's the Limit mentor.

Read more inspiring stories and transformative experiences from entrepreneurs, including Jo and Alice, here .

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs – typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds – to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit/partnerships .

###

About SkysTheLimit: SkysTheLimit is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.