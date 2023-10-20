Statiay Releases New Security Module, Upgrades Web, Android, And Ios Mobile Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, renowned digital asset exchange Statiay announced a major platform upgrade that will be synchronized across its web, Android, and iOS mobile platforms. The core of Statiay Exchange lies in its unique features and advantages. The platform provides a highly secure trading environment, employing advanced encryption technology and multiple identity verification measures to ensure maximum protection of users' funds and personal information. Furthermore, Statiay offers a highly stable trading system and fast transaction execution speed, enabling users to trade quickly and efficiently.



Statiay provides web, Android, and iOS mobile applications to meet users' trading needs on mobile devices. These applications have been reviewed and approved by the App Store and Google Play Store.







Statiay Exchange, formally known as STATIAY PTE. LTD. Exchange, is a globalized cryptocurrency trading platform established in 2022, with users from over 50 countries worldwide. Statiay's platform services include mainstream virtual currency trading such as Bitcoin, ETH, DOGE, LTC, ETC, derivative services, Defi, and grid trading. In addition to spot and contract trading services, Statiay Exchange also offers moderate Staking financial services to users, providing value-added services for users' crypto assets that can be accessed and withdrawn without lock-up periods. Furthermore, Statiay Exchange provides various innovative derivative trading services, including ETF trading.



To better serve users, Statiay has introduced an alliance program that provides channel partners with preferential policies and marketing support, including rebates, promotion fees, and market promotions, among others. Additionally, Statiay offers investment opportunities for users, including digital asset funds, innovative project incubation, and blockchain technology research.







Innovative Trading Tools and Features

Statiay Exchange focuses on enhancing user trading experience and convenience. They provide a stable and reliable trading system with fast transaction execution speed, enabling users to trade efficiently and quickly. Additionally, Statiay offers intelligent trading tools and chart analysis features to assist users in making informed trading decisions. Users can choose suitable trading methods such as market orders, limit orders, or stop-loss orders based on their needs. Statiay supports not only grid trading but also leveraged trading, allowing users to engage in larger-scale trades using borrowed funds.

User Support and Educational Resources

Statiay Exchange places great emphasis on user support and educational resources. They provide 24/7 customer service to answer users' questions and address their concerns. Additionally, Statiay offers abundant educational resources, including trading guides, video tutorials, market analysis, and industry news, to help users understand the cryptocurrency market and trading strategies, enhancing their trading skills.

Compliance and Regulation

Statiay Exchange prioritizes compliance and regulation, aiming to establish a transparent, fair, and compliant trading environment. They have implemented strict Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures to ensure that transactions on the platform comply with legal regulations. Furthermore, Statiay actively collaborates with regulatory bodies and industry organizations, adhering to relevant standards and regulations to provide users with secure and reliable trading services.







Future Development and Outlook

Statiay Exchange has gained a good reputation and user base in the field of digital currencies, and its future prospects are promising. As a young and vibrant exchange, Statiay will continue to focus on innovation and enhancing user experience, continually introducing new products and features to meet the growing demands of users.



Additionally, Statiay will strengthen its collaborations with other industry participants, actively exploring the application scenarios of blockchain technology and promoting the development and popularization of digital asset trading. They will continue to prioritize compliance and regulatory requirements to ensure the maximum protection of users' interests.



Conclusion

Statiay Exchange is a global cryptocurrency trading platform renowned for its security, professionalism, and convenience. They provide a wide range of trading tools and features, dedicated to improving the user trading experience. Through measures of compliance and regulation, Statiay ensures a transparent and fair trading environment. As the digital asset market continues to evolve, Statiay Exchange will continue to play an important role in this field and create more value for users.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

