Casio To Release G-SHOCK Full Metal Construction GMW-B5000 With Grid Design

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, March 19, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the full metal construction GMW-B5000 series that inherits the form of the first model of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GMW-B5000CS features a laser-carved grid design.



The GMW-B5000 is an epoch-making series boasting an evolved exterior with full metal construction of all outer parts while maintaining the shape of the first G-SHOCK ever-the DW-5000C released in 1983-and adding further advanced functionality includingradio wave reception, theTough Solar power system, and smartphone connectivity. Since the release of the GMW-B5000 in 2018, Casio has continued to create inventive color schemes and patterns using unique CMF * combinations, including black ion plating, aged finish, and camouflage design to ensure the design of the series continues to evolve.



In order to present G-SHOCK brand innovation while maintaining the heritage of that first model, the GMW-B5000CS features a grid design in the image of a time tunnel that connects the past with the future. A“near-future” design with prominent silver lines was forged by applying black ion plating finish to the bezel, band and buckle surface, while bringing out an underlying colour scheme using a laser to carve out the latticed pattern.

The GMW-B5000CS is equipped with smartphone connectivity-which allows automatic time correction to be performed four times a day and makes it easy to select cities for world time and adjust other settings easy-and comes with other exceptionally practical features, including a high-luminosity full auto LED backlight. For the full line-up, please visit

