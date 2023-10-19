Permitflow Integration With Autodesk Construction Cloud Streamlines Building Permitting For Contractors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This integration marks a new in-app permitting solution offered to Autodesk Construction Cloud users.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PermitFlow , the construction industry's first and leading software for developers and general contractors to streamline the construction permit application and management process, today announced an integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud ®, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams..The new integration streamlines the typically arduous process of securing important building permits. Now, project stakeholders can submit, track, and pull permits in PermitFlow directly within their Autodesk® Build Insight or BIM 360® Project Home dashboards.“We're excited to bring the solutions PermitFlow offers directly to where contractors are already operating in their Autodesk Construction Cloud dashboards,” says Samuel Lam, PermitFlow co-founder and CTO.“The rich partner ecosystem that Autodesk has crafted means their users have more options to easily solve problems and get work done than ever before, all from a single area of operation.”Building permitting is a common friction point that contractors must navigate, compounded by ever-changing rules and regulations in each municipality. PermitFlow's software streamlines research and identification of building permits needed for each project. PermitFlow then handles submission and communication to the municipality on behalf of the builder. Contractors can keep up-to-date on the status of each permit and submit new projects as needed with PermitFlow, all now directly accessible within Autodesk Construction Cloud.“Managing permits and applications requires complex planning and coordination,” said James Cook, director – industry & technology partnerships at Autodesk Construction Solutions.“Embedding PermitFlow within Autodesk Construction Cloud enables project teams to make better decisions that align the other key processes they manage – such as budgets, project specifications, and drawings – while tracking the permits they need to keep projects on schedule.”The integration follows PermitFlow's announcement of a $5.5 million seed round of funding and a focused continuation on making permitting easier and faster for builders across the US.Project teams can utilize the integration immediately by adding the PermitFlow Partner Card to their Autodesk Build Insight or BIM 360 Project Home dashboard.About PermitFlow:PermitFlow is the first construction permit application and management platform for builders and owners. Founded in 2021 by Samuel Lam and Francis Thumpasery, we are on a mission to streamline and simplify construction permitting in the United States, unlocking more value in the $1.6 trillion construction market. Our software reduces time to permit while standardizing municipalities' building permit submittal process in a single platform. We support permitting end-to-end including permit research, application preparation, submission, and monitoring. With our nationwide coverage and deep, local municipal expertise, PermitFlow helps builders permit whether in a single municipality or across multiple states. Get started today at PermitFlow.Autodesk, Autodesk Build, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

