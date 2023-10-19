Huawei's Pangu Large Models Steal The Limelight At AI Everything

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, UAE: AI Everything, co-located with the world's largest technology show – GITEX GLOBAL 2023, played host to a groundbreaking keynote presentation featuring Dr. Zhu Shenggao, Vice President of AI Business for Huawei Cloud Middle East, and Central Asia. The event took place on October 18th at the AI Stage and explored the transformative power of“Pangu Large Models Accelerating AI for Industries.”

This keynote represented a significant milestone in Huawei Cloud's commitment to empower and reshape AI for industries with the remarkable capabilities of their Pangu Models. The event highlighted the crucial role of AI in today's business landscape and showcased Huawei Cloud's unwavering dedication to its AI for Industries strategy.

Dr. Zhu Shenggao, Vice President of AI Business for Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, stated,“Our Pangu Large Models bridge the gap between technologies and industry needs. With our innovative 5+X+N decoupling, hierarchical architecture, we have unlocked more possibilities for all industries, reshaping AI for Industries. We are thrilled to share our groundbreaking approach at AI Everything.”

One of the key highlights of the speech was the introduction of Huawei's Pangu Model 3.0, which comprises of the first-of-its-kind commercial Arabic model trained with hundreds of billions of parameters, surpassing peer models in understanding and generation capabilities. Its three-layer decoupled, hierarchical architecture of 5+N+X consists of 5 – L0 foundation models, N – L1 industry-tailored models, and X – L2 AI applications, offering a powerful foundation for a vast range of models and applications. Customers can deploy Pangu Model 3.0 both on the public cloud and on-premises, offering flexibility and autonomy in model creation.

The launch of the Pangu Large Models signifies Huawei Cloud's unwavering commitment to building technological solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in this region. Dr. Zhu Shenggao stated,“Our journey is marked by a steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and ensuring the stability and security of our services. We envision a future where AI is an integral part of every industry, making businesses more efficient and innovative.” The keynote and their expanding global cloud network have made it abundantly clear that Huawei Cloud is a driving force behind the transformation and advancement of AI in today's world.

Huawei Cloud has more than 1,000 AI projects in line with its“AI for Industries” strategy. Its models are industry-tailored with specific knowledge and experiences from Huawei and those from its customers and partners. By tackling big challenges head-on, Huawei's Pangu models will unlock more possibilities for all industries.

One of the most critical resources to fight against climate change is technology. Recognizing the importance of addressing climate change and the challenges faced by the Middle East due to its susceptibility to the effects of climate change, Huawei Cloud is demonstrating its Pangu Weather Model at GITEX GLOBAL. A groundbreaking paper showcasing the Pangu AI Weather model was presented in one of the world's leading scientific journals, Nature, by Huawei Cloud. It is the first Nature paper that has been authored exclusively by employees of a Chinese technology company, as reported by the Nature Index.

With the increased frequency and severity of unpredictable weather patterns, it is crucial to utilize technology to develop proactive solutions. AI, when combined with the power of cloud computing, becomes a valuable tool in our efforts to understand and predict weather patterns by analyzing large amounts of data. This can greatly aid countries across the Middle East and Central Asia to predict, prepare and mitigate the impact of unfavorable weather changes.

Huawei Cloud is also developing applications for AI in the medical and pharmaceutical domain, where the Pangu Drug Molecule Model supports commercial services or drug pipeline development cooperation between many pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. The model can help reduce the costs of manufacturing and reduce the time spent discovering lead compounds from several years to just one month. The company also has AI Pangu models for e-government, finance, automotive, and virtual human.

