US Envoy Holds Talks With Anura Kumara Dissanayake

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung had talks with National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo today.
The US Ambassador said that they discussed current political and economic issues.
“Important to listen to diverse perspectives and engage with various political parties in a democracy,” the US Ambassador added. (Colombo Gazette)
