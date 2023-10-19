Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Oct 19-21, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Check out the world's finest chess players, grab some cool stuff at bazaars, see inspiring art exhibitions, go on an adventure with rescue dogs, or sign up for creative workshops and competitions- all of this and more to enjoy, learn, and explore this weekend! Don't forget the Expo !

MIA Bazaar 2023



October 20, 2023 - March 10, 2024

Friday: 2pm - 10pm; Saturday: 10am - 8pm

MIA Park, Museum of Islamic Art

Get ready for a vibrant cultural extravaganza as MIA Bazaar returns this weekend! This annual event is a celebration of Qatar's rich heritage, showcasing local talents, artisans, and entrepreneurs with an array of handmade goods, jewellery, textiles, traditional products, and more. Not to mention the delectable traditional savory and sweet food from food trucks and kiosks. As the weather cools down, this free-admission event is a perfect getaway for everyone. See you at the park!

Qatar Masters 2023



Until October 20, 2023

3pm - 7pm

Lusail Sports Arena

Witness the strategic brilliance of the world's best chess players, including the legendary Magnus Carlsen. Hosted by the Qatar Chess Association, this prestigious tournament boasts a star-studded lineup of chess grandmasters from around the world. Keep an eye out for stars like blitz chess world champion, Bibisara Assaubayeva and Qatar representative, Hussein Aziz. Make your move this weekend and join other chess enthusiasts for thrilling battles and mind-blowing strategies. Family-friendly activities also await you at the venue. It's free entry!

Volunteer for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023



Until October 19, 2023

This is the last call for anyone who wants to become AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 volunteers! The registration deadline is swiftly approaching, so if you're someone who's passionate about football and eager to be part of the grand Asian football celebration in Qatar, make sure you don't miss this opportunity. You can be one of the 6,000 volunteers who will support the tournament's operations, learn new skills, make new friends, and create unforgettable memories. Volunteering for an event like the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 offers you the unique opportunity to develop skills, build your professional aptitude, and gain valuable experience that will benefit you for years to come. Are you ready to wear the Volunteer jersey? Appl now!

Become a Juror for DFI's Ajyal Film Festival



Until October 31, 2023

Join the spotlight at the Ajyal Film Festival in November as one of Doha Film Institute's esteemed Ajyal Jurors. There are three age-specific competition juries, so whether you're 8 or 25, you can be an essential part of the festival's heart and soul. As an Ajyal Juror, your voice helps determine which talented directors will receive funding for their upcoming projects. It's a role of influence, guiding and supporting cinema that resonates profoundly with your generation. Being an Ajyal Juror is about immersing yourself in cinema, engaging in lively discussions with fellow jurors and film experts, and voting for the festival's winners.

Make your voice heard and become an Ajyal Juror this November! Visit their website for more information and for the registration form.

Register for NMOQ's Brewing & Storytelling Competition



Until October 21, 2023

National Museum of Qatar

As part of National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ)'s upcoming exhibition, 'Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa' to celebrate the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture, NMOQ is also hosting a brewing and storytelling competition for talented baristas. NMOQ is calling upon you to showcase your coffee artistry in a brewing competition to be held on October 28, 2023 at the Darwish Al Far Auditorium in the museum. Prizes include a coffee grinder, barista and coffee tools, and specialty coffee. Register now for this ultimate coffee showdown as application deadline nears.

Ektashif Al-Andalus Installation



Until December 30, 2023

Saturday to Thursday: 9am - 7pm; Friday: 1:30pm - 7pm (Museum Timings)

Museum of Islamic Art - MIA Atrium

Experience the captivating world of Andalusian arts and architecture through the eyes of ten talented Qatari artists. Earlier this year, these artists embarked on a transformative educational journey to Granada and Cordoba in Spain, courtesy of the Museum of Islamic Art and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' program, Ektashif Al-Andalus (Discover Andalusia). Now, their resulting exhibition unveils a mesmerizing tapestry of Islamic influences woven into the urban landscapes of these Spanish cities. Check out this unique installation for free with museum admission.

Register for Sadu Weaving Workshop



Until October 26, 2023

Katara Cultural Village, Building 46

Discover the rich art of Sadu and weaving with Katara's upcoming workshop on October 22-26, from 4pm onwards. Join trainer Qina Al-Mari and explore the intricate techniques and cultural significance of Sadu. For registration and inquiries, contact +974 5542 4999.

Register for M7's Zwara Programme



Until October 29, 2023

M7 is opening yet another exciting opportunity for all creative minds. The Zwara Programme's 4th Edition is now open for applications, and it's drawing inspiration from the 'Masterpieces of Furniture Design' exhibition. This dynamic programme unfolds over 3-4 months, fostering creativity and collaboration within Qatar's vibrant creative community. Aligned with international exhibitions, it seeks designers from diverse disciplines, so whether you're a product designer, architect, or an interior designer, M7 invites you to traverse through their exhibitions, archives, and collections and then craft responses to a design brief. Register through their website and let your creativity shine!

"Treasures of Türkiye" Exhibition



Until October 25, 2023

10am - 10pm

Katara Cultural Village, Building 47, Gallery 1

Explore the exquisite exhibition 'Treasures of Türkiye' through the lens of photographer Ilker Cihat Catak. This captivating showcase is made possible in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye in Qatar and the Yunus Emre Institute. Don't miss this incredible visual journey!

PAW Patrol: Big Show Rescue



October 19-28, 2023

Show times: 3pm, 5:30pm, 8pm; Meet-and-greet: 3:45pm, 6:15pm, 8:45pm; Activity zone: 2pm - 10pm

Mall of Qatar

A pup-tacular time with Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol awaits you and your kids starting tomorrow! PAW Patrol favorites, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, and Ryder will be at the Mall of Qatar for over a week and your kids won't want to miss the chance to meet these Adventure Bay legends! While your kids wait to meet and greet their favorite PUPS, they can watch the pups' show beforehand or stay at the activity zone that's open daily from 2pm to 10pm after showing a QR150 receipt. It's a paw-some opportunity for some fun that everyone in the family will enjoy!

QatArt Makers Market Workshop



October 20, 2023

4pm-9pm

Katara Art Studios, Building 19

Qatar's handicrafters will once again offer their handmade and artisanal products, such as home decor, pots, paintings, clothing, jewellery, accessories, and much more at the QatArt Makers Market. Creative workshops and product demonstrations will also be available. Free entry.