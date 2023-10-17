Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Visits Statue Of Unity; Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel [PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut's patriotic fervor soars as she visits the Statue Of Unity,

to pay tribute to India's Iron Man Vallabhbhai Patel, promoting 'Tejas'. Movie release on October 27th.

'Tejas' is produced by RSVP, and Kangana Ranaut plays the main role. The movie is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It will be in theaters on October 27th, 2023

The excitement among people for the movie 'Tejas' is very high after they saw its action-packed trailer. The main actor, Kangana Ranaut, is working really hard to promote the film even before it comes out.

Kangana Ranaut has been taking the movie to different places to talk about it. Now, she's in Gujarat at the Statue Of Unity to pay respect to Vallabhbhai Patel, who was an important figure in India's history.

The movie is all about love for the country and being patriotic. Kangana taking pictures with Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also known as the Iron Man Of India, is a great source of pride for her.

This visit to the Statue Of Unity shows the same spirit that the movie 'Tejas' is all about, which is telling the story of India's pride, Tejas Gill.

Kangana Ranaut sported an elegant off-white saree during her Statue Of Unity visit, adorned with a mini Indian flag badge on the upper left side.

Recently the song 'Jaan Da' was released from 'Tejas.' Sung by Arijit Singh, the song beautifully combines love and patriotism.

In this heartfelt melody, Kangana's character in 'Tejas' expresses her love for the skies during her pilot training.



'Tejas' has been in the works for several years. It was originally set to release in December 2020. The music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, features lyrics by Kumaar, Folk-Lore, and Shashwat Sachdev.