Al Bashir Hospital: Surgery To Remove Hydatid Cyst Of The Abdominal Aorta

Amman, Oct 17 (Petra) -- A medical team at Al-Bashir Hospital have conducted a successful rare surgery to remove a hydatid cyst from the abdominal aorta of a 10-year-old girl, the first of its kind in Jordan.Pediatric surgery Dr. Samer Rahamneh told Petra that the child had symptoms of headache, increased cerebral pressure and a medical history of a hydatid cyst in the brain, which was removed by brain and neurosurgery consultant, Dr. Hussein Abbadi in July.Rahmaneh added that after multiple tomograms of the brain, abdomen, and chest, it was found that there were cysts on the right atrium of the heart, the right kidney and the abdomen connected to the abdominal aorta.He said that after performing advanced x-rays, such as color arteriography and MRI, the medical team decided there was a hydatid cyst with dilation and blockage in the abdominal aorta, and a major surgery was performed, adding that the girl is in good health.For his part, vascular surgeon Dr. Ali Thneibat said that hydatid cysts usually occur in the liver or lungs, and their presence is very rarely associated with the arteries of the body."What distinguishes this case is that the cyst was inside the abdominal aorta, causing expansion and blockage of the abdominal aorta," he said.Thneibat pointed out that according to scientific studies and published research, there are less than 10 recorded cases globally of a hydatid cyst in the wall or lumen of the aorta.