Iran reaffirms steadfast backing for Palestinians, Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Iranian officials have reaffirmed their steadfast support for the Palestinian people and the Gaza Strip while emphasizing the significance of Palestinian resistance against Israeli injustices.



Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, stated that Iran will continue to offer unwavering support to Palestine during a meeting with Khaled Qaddoumi, Hamas' representative in Iran.



During the meeting, Velayati extended his congratulations to the Palestinian resistance forces for their recent achievements following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation initiated by Hamas fighters outside Gaza.



He expressed his belief that the Palestinian resistance's determination and resilience are on the right path and will ultimately lead to victory for Palestine, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands by the oppressed people of Palestine and will keep providing spiritual support (for Palestinians),” the adviser declared.



Emphasizing the paramount importance that Ayatollah Khamenei places on the Palestinian cause, Velayati conveyed the belief that the Israeli regime is destined for extinction, whereas the Palestinian people are destined to triumph in their ongoing struggle.



“We consider Palestine as the center of the battle against cruelty. Whoever is steadfast in (supporting) Palestine is steadfast in the way of Islam,” he also stressed.

MENAFN17102023000045015839ID1107254477