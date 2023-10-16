Russians Killed Nearly 30 Civilians, Injured Over 100 In Ukraine In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russian troops launched 21 missile strikes, 432 airstrikes, 386 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure objects. As a result of these attacks, nearly 30 civilians were killed.

Spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovaliov said this during the United News telethon.

In particular, he noted that the Russian occupiers continued to ignore the laws and customs of war, used terror tactics, and fired both at military and civilian targets.

"Unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured. The main terrorist tactic of the Russian occupiers is to launch massive combined missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine to exhaust air defense systems, destroy energy facilities and ports of Ukraine. Over the past week, the enemy launched 21 missile strikes, 432 airstrikes, 386 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure objects. In addition, the occupiers launched missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Bohodar, killing and injuring civilians," Kovaliov said.

According to him, "as a result of such cynical strikes, nearly 30 our compatriots, including a child, were killed, and more than a hundred civilians, including three children, were injured."

Kovaliov added that Ukraine's Air Force had destroyed 55 out of 69 enemy Shahed 136/131drones over the last week and emphasized that "the probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high."

As reported, according to the General Staff, about 70 combat engagements took place on the front over the past day.