Apple Diwali Sale 2023: MASSIVE Discounts On Iphones, Ipads, Macbooks & Apple Airpods; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Like every year, Apple is set to host its Festive season sale in India, which has commenced on October 15.

During the sale, Apple will provide discounts and promotions on a variety of its goods, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple AirPods, and others.

"Get ready to celebrate the holidays with Apple. Exciting offers will be available on October 15th," Apple India announced on its website.

According to Apple India's official website, you will receive six months of Apple Music free with the purchase of an iPhone, AirPods, or HomePod. You will also be able to free customise your AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPad with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers.

Apple will also let you to pay in low monthly installments with No Cost EMI from most major banks for three or six months. During the holiday sale, shoppers will also receive exchange offers.

"Exchange your current eligible device with Apple Trade In and receive instant credit towards your new purchase," the firm explained.

Meanwhile, major e-commerce sites like as Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales are providing significant discounts on Apple products. The Apple iPad Air M1 (fifth generation) is available for less than Rs 45,000 in Amazon's present Great Indian Festival Sale if you take advantage of card deals.

Flipkart has also offered Apple's MacBook Air M2 laptop at a flat reduced price of Rs. 77,990, which is much less than its MRP of Rs. 1,14,900. This is the price you would pay if no bids were made. If you have an Axis, Kotak, or ICICI credit card, you may get an extra Rs. 5,000 off, bringing the total price down to Rs. 72,990.

