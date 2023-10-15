Navratri 2023: 7 places associated with Ravana in Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sri Lanka, an island nation in South Asia, boasts stunning landscapes, rich history, and diverse cultures. Explore its lush jungles, ancient temples, and pristine beaches, making it a must-visit destination. These 7 places are traced back to Ravana

Weragantota is believed to be the site of an ancient helipad. According to the legend, Ravana's flying chariot, known as the Dandu Monara is said to have landed here

This temple is dedicated to Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. It is believed that Sita was held captive by Ravana in this area. The temple has a unique connection to the Ramayana

Is the place where Sita underwent the "Agni Pariksha" (fire ordeal) to prove her purity. Divurumpola Temple remains a significant religious site for many Sri Lankan Hindus

The Ravana Falls is a stunning waterfall located in the Badulla district. According to local legend, this waterfall is where Ravana kidnapped Sita

Ravana Kotte is believed to be one of the former capitals of King Ravana. There are ruins and caves in the area that are said to be remnants of this ancient fortress

This cave complex in Ella is believed to be the location of Ravana's palace. It consists of a series of interconnected caves with beautiful dripstone formations