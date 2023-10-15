Western Media & Congressmen Keep Playing Into The Hands Of Armenian Lobbyists

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
One leaves, and another replaces the other one. Feelings of
surprise begin to arise every time we do not hear a word from the
congressmen of the USA, who are infected with the Armenian disease
from head to toe.
After the trial of Robert Menendez, at a moment when we hoped
that the congress would calm down, another pro-Armenian congressman
again voiced biased statements against Azerbaijan. 71-year-old
congressman, American lawyer, and politician Frank Pallone acting
as the US representative for the 6th congressional district of the
state of New Jersey, made a post expressing biased opinions against
the leadership of Azerbaijan on his X page. The American
congressman specifically touched on the Zangazur corridor in his
post. He criticized the corridor, which he attaches special
importance to in connection with the opening of communication lines
between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as something pro-Armenian and even
as an enemy against development in the region. Pallone interpreted
the Zangaur Corridor, which is the lifeblood of economic
development in the South Caucasus, in a different form, showing
this issue as Azerbaijan's territorial claim against Armenia.
He also called for steps to be taken against Azerbaijan in his
post. He noted that Azerbaijan allegedly targeted Zangazur after
clearing separatism in Garabagh.
No matter how hard Pallone and other corrupt and pro-Armenian
congressmen like him try, they will not be able to advance a single
step in their claims against Azerbaijan. Congressman Pallone should
know that the Armenian separatism he defended no longer exists in
Garabagh and be sure that the intentions of people like him remain
only in words. The development and security of the South Caucasus
are ensured only as a result of the joint efforts of the Caucasian
states. By poking their noses into regional processes from across
the ocean, they only serve to increase crisis and conflict.
One of the unfortunate moments is that the Western press has
become a tool in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. Another post shared
by The Washington Post on its X page once again shows that the
Congress and politicians in the West, as well as the media, which
are losing their influence, have become a tool in the hands of
Armenian lobbyists.
This is nothing new for us anyway. Even if they gather together
with their media and shout against Azerbaijan with one voice every
day, it will not change anything. Because everyone knows who and
what interests they serve.
