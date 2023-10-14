Shannon's Online Fine Art Auction, October 26Th, Will Feature Exceptional, Fresh-To-Market Artworks

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 14, 2023 12:02 am - The sale will feature prized pieces by renowned artists such as Norman Rockwell, Scott Kahn, Frederick Carl Frieseke, Winfred Rembert, Thomas Cole, Alfred T. Bricher and Ernest Lawson.

Milford, CT, USA, October 13, 2023 -- Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers, a leading name in the art auction industry, is pleased to announce their upcoming Fine Art Auction on Thursday, October 26 at 6 pm Eastern time. This highly anticipated event will showcase exceptional, fresh-to-the-market artworks offered from numerous private collections, including prized pieces by renowned artists such as Norman Rockwell, Scott Kahn, Frederick Carl Frieseke, Winfred Rembert, Thomas Cole, Alfred T. Bricher, Ernest Lawson and many others.

Following the success of their April fine art auction, Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers continues to provide an unparalleled platform for collectors and art enthusiasts to acquire extraordinary artworks of the highest quality.

Bidding for the auction will be open to a wide range of participants, with multiple convenient options available. Interested bidders can participate online via shannons and invaluable, or through phone and absentee bidding for personalized assistance and convenience.

To offer a comprehensive and immersive experience for prospective buyers, Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers will present a full-color catalog featuring all the lots in the auction and host an in-person preview at their gallery. The beautifully crafted catalog will provide detailed descriptions, vibrant images, and valuable insights into each artwork. The full catalog is also available online at shannons

Modern and contemporary paintings will lead the auction with a group of eight paintings by American artist Scott Kahn. Each painting, from a different period in the artist's career, shows off the artist's mastery for detail. Prices for the Kahn paintings range from $10,000-75,000. The star of the group, titled“Circular Driveway” depicts a dense tree lined driveway with the sunlight creating shadows on the ground.“Circular Driveway” is estimated at $50,000-75,000.

Celebrated New Haven artist, Winfred Rembert is well-represented with five works included in the sale. The highlight of these is titled“Family in the Cotton Field” and is estimated at $60,000-80,000. The Remberts were purchased by a New Haven high school principal, Dr. Lonnie Garris, Jr., who was a friend and early supporter of the artist.

Contemporary paintings by female artists will be prominently featured. A powerful image by Louise Fishman titled“Petroleum Window,” from 1989 will be offered at $25,000-35,000; a colorful abstract painting Alice Baber titled“The Blue Bow of the Jaguar” from 1981 will be offered at $15,000-$25,000; and a 1930s abstract painting by Peter Miller titled“Singers” offered at $20,000-$30,000 lead this category.

Other highlighted artworks in the sale include "When Youth is Beautiful" by Norman Rockwell, an exquisite oil on canvas capturing the artist's signature charm and storytelling ability. Originally an illustration for a story of the same title published in the November 1933 issue of the Women's Home Companion. The Rockwell carries a $100,000-$150,000 estimate. It has been in a private collection for over 40 years.

A stellar winter scene by New England Impressionist Aldro Hibbard will be offered at $40,000-$60,000. The Vermont scene was purchased at Vose Galleries in 1925 and has been in a private collection since. This painting is an example of the works Hibbard completed during winters around Jamaica, Vermont. Painted with quick broad brushstrokes, the composition creates a multi-sensory experience that captures the tranquility and seclusion of the countryside during winter.

Frederick Carl Frieseke's elegant "Lady Trying on a Hat" is a masterpiece of American Impressionism. Exhibited at the Carnegie Institute in 1909 and at the National Academy of Design the same year, the work carries provenance extending all the way back to the artist. In 1906, Frieseke spent the summer in Giverny and the influence of French Impressionism is apparent in this work. Offered at $250,000-$350,000, Shannon's is delighted to offer buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a work of this quality by one of America's leading Impressionists.

As usual, Shannon's will offer a fine selection of 19th century American paintings including a Jasper Francis Cropsey“Sunset on the Lake with Figures” dated 1897 estimated at $60,000-$80,000 and a rare Thomas Cole“Mount Chocorua, White Mountains,” from ca. 1827, estimated at $100,000-$150,000.

"We are thrilled to present this outstanding auction, featuring extraordinary artworks by revered artists in all price ranges" said Sandra Germain, owner of Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers. "This auction offers a unique opportunity for collectors to add exceptional pieces to their collections, each representing the mastery and artistic brilliance of the featured artists."

Consignors are encouraged to submit their artworks for consideration in future auctions. Consignments are accepted year-round. For more information about the October 26th auction, interested parties can contact Sandra Germain at or call (203) 877-1711. Regular sale updates are posted on shannons.

