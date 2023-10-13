Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund And Korean KDIC Into Mou

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Azerbaijan's
Deposit Insurance Fund and the Korean Deposit Insurance Corporation
(KDIC) signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.
The agency's data show that the memorandum was signed by the
fund's Deputy Executive Director Agshin Jahangirov, and the
Chairman and President of KDIC Yoo JaeHoon.
