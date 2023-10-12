Beauty Of Patterns Motifs Leaves Art Lovers In Awe

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has opened an exhibition themed "The Beauty of Patterns Motifs".

More than 40 exhibits from the ethnographic collection of the Kazakhstan Central State Museum are on display as part of the event, organized within the 2nd Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.

A special place at the exhibition is occupied by small-sized kilem, traditional Kazakh carpets and carpet products of high artistic and historical value, distinguished by texture, beauty and richness of ornaments.

The exhibits, which reflect the uniqueness of Kazakh culture, are placed s in the alachig (Kazakh tent), creating an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere.

Art lovers have a chance to enjoy an exhibition "The Beauty of Patterns Motifs" until October 18.

The exhibition is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Information, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and the Kazakhstan Central State Museum with the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution in popularizing and promoting the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.