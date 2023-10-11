Iran’s Fairground to host 3 global exhibitions in Tehran

(MENAFN) According to a report by an Iranian news agency, the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds is set to host three exhibitions from October 15 to 18. These exhibitions include the 29th International Exhibition of Textile Machinery, Raw Materials, Home Textiles, Embroidery Machines, and Textile Products (IRANTEX 2023), the 10th International Apparel Exhibition (IRAN MODE 2023), and the 10th International Exhibition of Footwear, Bag, Leather, and Related Industries (MPEX 2023).



More than 340 domestic and international companies are slated to participate in IRANTEX 2023, showcasing their latest products and achievements. This exhibition will serve as a platform for promoting investments, facilitating trade and commerce, and fostering discussions and knowledge exchange within the industry.



Participating foreign companies in this year's exhibition hail from a diverse range of countries, including Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, South Korea, Turkey, India, Japan, Spain, and China.



Everything from textile machinery, parts, sewing machines, embroidery machines, and cutting machines to various home textiles like blankets, bedcoverings, sheets, along with pillowcases, sleeping mats, towels, tablecloths, cashmere, drapery, curtains, and other accessories and parts, fabric, apparel, and various raw materials for textile industries, restroom and bathroom services, as well as a wide variety of fabrics for the manufacture of clothing are all provided and on display in this exhibition.

