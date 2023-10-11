Alkane Says Boda Shaping Up As Tier-One Gold-Copper Resource

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK, OTC:ALKEF) MD Nic Earner speaks with Proactive after reporting extensive high-grade results from the company's now complete infill drilling program at the Boda prospect within the Northern Molong porphyry project in central NSW. Extending over five kilometres from Kaiser to Boda, through Boda 2-3 and south to Boda 4, the drilling was designed to infill the inferred Boda mineral resource estimation to a nominal 50-metre grid spacing. Earner says Boda continues to evolve towards its potential as a large, tier one gold-copper resource.

“The current program of infill drilling is now complete, it is particularly pleasing to see not only further mineable grades over extensive intervals, but also new zones of higher-grade mineralisation and expansions of high-grade zones previously identified.

“Our exploration team is continuing infill drilling at Kaiser, as well as working on the updated resource estimate for Boda. This is building to a preliminary economic assessment that is currently underway and will be completed once the Kaiser resource is updated in Q1 2024.”

