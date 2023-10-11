Akuri To Sali Boti: 7 Popular Dishes To Relish On Parsi New Year 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Every year, during this time, do you not wish you had your share of Parsi friends who would call you home for scrumptious authentic meals to bring in the Parsi New Year? Here is a curated list of 7 popular dishes to relish on Parsi New Year 2023.

Parsi version of scrambled eggs with fried onions, ginger, chilli and black pepper is served with pav.

Here are 7 popular dishes to relish on Parsi New Year 2023.

Go nom-nom with the fried Parsi fried chicken farcha! Before KFC, people had been going gaga over this delicacy.

Dhansak refers to lentils and veggies cooked with soft mutton and coated with the perfect spices.

The fish cooked with banana leaf wrapped around is a 'chhota packet bada dhamaka'.

Berry Pulao is a popular Parsi food that uses Zereshk berries all the way from Iran to give you that authentic zingy taste.

Mori Dar is easy to make with toor dal and ghee, enjoyed with hot steaming rice.

This spicy meat dish with apricot is a yummy Parsi delicacy served with tiny potatoes.