Erdogan suggests to mediate in Israel-Palestine war

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the futility of attempting to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict through military means, cautioning that such an approach would only escalate the suffering of the people and potentially lead to a dangerous spiral of violence in the already volatile region. These remarks were made during discussions with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog. In a concerted effort to defuse tensions, Ankara has appealed to both Israelis and Palestinians to refrain from further bloodshed and has committed to intensifying its diplomatic endeavors aimed at reinstating calm in the area.



In a comprehensive statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), President Erdogan affirmed Turkey's readiness to engage in various forms of mediation, including the possibility of facilitating a prisoner exchange, should the concerned parties express interest in such measures. This announcement followed a telephone conversation with President Herzog and consultations with several prominent Arab leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



Characterizing the discussions as highly productive, Erdogan expressed Turkey's commitment to expanding its diplomatic outreach and mobilizing every available effort to bring an end to the conflict. Reports from Israeli media indicated that the Turkish leader conveyed a stern warning to President Herzog, urging restraint in conducting indiscriminate strikes on Gaza and cautioning against the imposition of "collective punishment" on all Palestinians, which could exacerbate tensions and lead to further instability in the region.



Erdogan's proactive stance reflects Turkey's dedication to contributing to a peaceful resolution in the Israel-Palestine conflict, underscoring the significance of diplomacy and dialogue in achieving lasting stability in the troubled region.



MENAFN10102023000045015687ID1107219631