Bihar Govt Invites Bangladesh's Textile Industry To Invest In State

New Delhi, Oct 10 (KNN) A delegation led by Sandeep Poundrik, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Bihar, India paid a visit to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Monday, reported Bangladesh Post.

The delegation held a meeting with Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka with an objective to discuss potential areas of trade and investment between Bangladesh and India, with a specific focus on enhancing collaboration within the textile and apparel industry.









Recognising the immense potential that exists for cooperation in this sector, both the sides discussed ways of harnessing these opportunities.

The Indian delegation highlighted the investment potential in Bihar and support to investors seeking opportunities in the region.

During the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan underscored the importance of intensifying business collaboration between the two countries.

He emphasized the need to identify specific areas where both Bangladesh and India can collaborate to yield mutual benefits.

The BGMEA President expressed his optimism about the prospects of expanding trade and investment ties, particularly within the textile and apparel industry, which is a vital sector for both nations.

Bangladesh and India could complement each other to capture global market opportunities and grow together, he opined.

