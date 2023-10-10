ISO 17043 - 2023 Documents Has Been Launched By Global Manager Group As Per The Revised Standard

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 9, 2023 12:20 am - Global Manager Group has recently introduced the ISO 17043:2023 documentation kit including all revised standard requirements.

Global Manager Group is happy to share the launch of The ISO 17043:2023 accreditation documentation kit as per the latest revised standard. The ISO 17043:2023 standard for the competence of proficiency testing providers was released on May 8, 2023. The editable documentation kit contains more than 100 editable MS Word and Excel files. The ready-to-use ISO 17043 documents address all conformity assessment elements for the competence of proficiency testing (PT) providers for testing laboratories.

The entire ISO 17043:2023 documentation kit is written in simple English for easy understanding. Also, the documents are prepared and written in MS Word 7 and Windows 1997 and later versions. The documentation kit contains sample ISO 17043 manual, procedures, SOPs, Exhibits and formats, etc. documents required for ISO 17043 accreditation of PT providers for testing laboratories, which also, defines the baseline system as well as covers good proficiency testing practices and principles. The documents are very user-friendly and easy to learn and modify to make as own documents.

The ISO 17043 manual document contains a total of 08 chapters and 01 Annexure addressing all the elements of the ISO/IEC 17043:2023 standard. The total 25 Quality procedures covering mandatory procedures are mentioned in the kit. More than 250 audit questions based on clause-wise requirements as per the latest ISO/IEC 17043:2023 standard. Also, exhibits are provided for better understanding and implementation of the ISO 17043 requirements and more documents like Sample filled master reports are provided for easy documentation process.

The procedures and formats provided in the ISO 17043:2023 documentation kit can help PT providers for testing laboratories in fine-tuning their processes and establish better control for system implementation and ISO/IEC 17043 accreditation. The documents can save a lot of time and cost in document preparation. Readymade templates can benefit from giving training to staff regarding document preparation and it gives value for money to customers and the payback period is very low. The documentation kit helps to design plans for faster accreditation of PT providers for testing laboratories. Also, the team of ISO/IEC 17043 consultants with over 25 years of experience in ISO/IEC 17043 system implementation and accreditation for PT has created this documentation package along with the essential technical documents.